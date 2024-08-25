AerialAerial
Aerial

For sale: substantial five-bedroom barn conversion in area of outstanding natural beauty in Fence

By Dominic Collis
Published 25th Aug 2024, 16:06 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive five-bed home in Heights Lane, Fence.

On the market with Armistead Barnett with a guide price of £750,000 this stunning barn conversion is set over three floors.

Take a look around.

Kitchen

1. Kitchen

Kitchen Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kitchen

2. Kitchen

Kitchen Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lounge

3. Lounge

Lounge Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lounge

4. Lounge

Lounge Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.