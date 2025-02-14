Situated in a sought-after position on Brunshaw Road, Burnley, this property offers an excellent opportunity for families looking to settle in the desirable Pike Hill area.

Close to the picturesque villages of Worsthorne and Cliviger, the home is ideally placed near well-regarded primary and high schools. Everyday essentials are just a short walk away, with a post office, chemist, bakery, and Spar supermarket all conveniently located nearby.

Lovingly maintained and move-in ready, this home offers a welcoming hallway with WC, an extended family room with a multi-fuel burner, and a separate bay-windowed reception room. The modern kitchen features integrated appliances, a breakfast table, and patio doors to the garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a stylish three-piece bathroom. The property benefits from gas central heating via a modern combi boiler.

Outside, the low-maintenance rear garden includes a workshop/storage shed with power, while the private driveway provides off-road parking for two cars.

