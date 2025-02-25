For sale: stunning Grade II listed farmhouse where historic charm meets modern luxury

By John Deehan
Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 18:10 BST
On the market with estate agents Purple Bricks, Southfield House is a stunning Grade II listed farmhouse blending historic charm with modern luxury.

Located in the picturesque hamlet of Southfield on the Burnley/Pendle border, this tranquil home, priced at £425,000, sits on approximately 2 acres of land. It features a croft, spacious garden, patio, log store, and shed, along with charming exposed stone walls, rustic beams, and a striking cast iron fireplace. A private driveway with parking offers both convenience and privacy.

Inside, you'll find a spacious living room, farmhouse-style kitchen, three generous bedrooms, and a stylish four-piece bathroom. An attic room provides extra storage or potential for further use.

A rare gem in a peaceful location – ideal for countryside living. Additional land with a building is available by separate negotiation.

Southfield House, Southfield

Photo: Mark Stinchon : Purple Bricks

Southfield House, Southfield

Photo: Mark Stinchon : Purple Bricks

Southfield House, Southfield

Photo: Mark Stinchon : Purple Bricks

Southfield House, Southfield

Photo: Mark Stinchon : Purple Bricks

