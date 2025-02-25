Located in the picturesque hamlet of Southfield on the Burnley/Pendle border, this tranquil home, priced at £425,000, sits on approximately 2 acres of land. It features a croft, spacious garden, patio, log store, and shed, along with charming exposed stone walls, rustic beams, and a striking cast iron fireplace. A private driveway with parking offers both convenience and privacy.
Inside, you'll find a spacious living room, farmhouse-style kitchen, three generous bedrooms, and a stylish four-piece bathroom. An attic room provides extra storage or potential for further use.
A rare gem in a peaceful location – ideal for countryside living. Additional land with a building is available by separate negotiation.
