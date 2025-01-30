..
.

For sale: Stunning four-bedroom home in Sabden

By John Deehan
Published 30th Jan 2025, 15:47 GMT
Nestled in the charming village of Sabden on Padiham Road, this beautifully designed four-bedroom home in on the market with Keenans priced at £499.950.

Originally dating back to the 1800s, it was rebuilt and extended in 1990, offering 1,342 sq. ft. of stylish living space. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Pendle Hill, it is a home that offers both tranquility and convenience in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

.

1. Padiham Road, Sabden

. Photo: Keenans

.

2. Padiham Road, Sabden

. Photo: Keenans

.

3. Padiham Road, Sabden

. Photo: Keenans

.

4. Padiham Road, Sabden

. Photo: Keenans

