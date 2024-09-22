King Street, WhalleyKing Street, Whalley
King Street, Whalley

For sale: stunning four-bedroom end terrace home in Whalley

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:17 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this exceptionally beautiful end of terrace home in King Street, Whalley.

On the market with Mortimers for £545,000 this exceptional extended family home offers immaculate and high-quality living spaces throughout.

Take a look around.

King Street, Whalley

1. King Street, Whalley

King Street, Whalley Photo: s

Photo Sales
King Street, Whalley

2. King Street, Whalley

King Street, Whalley Photo: s

Photo Sales
King Street, Whalley

3. King Street, Whalley

King Street, Whalley Photo: s

Photo Sales
King Street, Whalley

4. King Street, Whalley

King Street, Whalley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:King Street