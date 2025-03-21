Elm House, on the market with Hilton & Horsfall, is a stunning four-bedroom detached eco home designed for modern family living in Hapton. With a contemporary open-plan layout, it features a breathtaking kitchen with a center island, a utility room, and a ground-floor WC. Upstairs, four spacious double bedrooms include two linked by stylish ‘Jack & Jill’ shower rooms, plus a luxurious four-piece family bathroom.
This highly energy-efficient home includes solar panels and an EV charger, helping to reduce energy costs. An integral garage, landscaped gardens, and a golden gravel driveway complete the picture. Located in a peaceful yet well-connected area, Elm House offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability.
