For sale: Stunning four-bedroom detached eco home designed for modern family living

By John Deehan
Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:12 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 20:16 BST
The final plot remaining in the sought-after Valley Gardens development is up for sale with offers in the region of £444,950 being sought.

Elm House, on the market with Hilton & Horsfall, is a stunning four-bedroom detached eco home designed for modern family living in Hapton. With a contemporary open-plan layout, it features a breathtaking kitchen with a center island, a utility room, and a ground-floor WC. Upstairs, four spacious double bedrooms include two linked by stylish ‘Jack & Jill’ shower rooms, plus a luxurious four-piece family bathroom.

This highly energy-efficient home includes solar panels and an EV charger, helping to reduce energy costs. An integral garage, landscaped gardens, and a golden gravel driveway complete the picture. Located in a peaceful yet well-connected area, Elm House offers the perfect blend of style, comfort, and sustainability.

.

1. Elm House, Valley Gardens, Hapton

. Photo: Na

Photo Sales
.

2. Elm House, Valley Gardens, Hapton

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

3. Elm House, Valley Gardens, Hapton

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
.

4. Elm House, Valley Gardens, Hapton

. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice