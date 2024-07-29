On the market with Fardella and Bell for £585,000, the Hill Crest Avenue property features a full extension, currently utilised as an annexe, an open-plan dining and kitchen area, five spacious double bedrooms (the master boasting a large walk-in wardrobe and an expansive en-suite bathroom), a garden with bar and cinema room, and much more.
Take a look around:
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.