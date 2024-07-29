..
.

For sale: stunning five-bedroom home on the market in Cliviger

By John Deehan
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
This week’s first property spotlight falls on this gorgeous five-bedroom home in Cliviger.

On the market with Fardella and Bell for £585,000, the Hill Crest Avenue property features a full extension, currently utilised as an annexe, an open-plan dining and kitchen area, five spacious double bedrooms (the master boasting a large walk-in wardrobe and an expansive en-suite bathroom), a garden with bar and cinema room, and much more.

Take a look around:

.

