For sale: Stunning and atmospheric period style property in Burnley
Our property picture gallery today takes a peep inside this quirky and unique period style property in Rosehill Avenue, Burnley, on the market with Petty Real for £399,950.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago
The four-bedroom detached residence comes complete with formal dining room and a Victorian fireplace. Indeed, the agents say that very rarely do properties such as this one become available for sale on the open market.
Take a look inside.
