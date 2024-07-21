ExteriorExterior
For sale: semi-detached barn conversion in Fence

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jul 2024, 21:11 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this exquisite barn conversion in Wheatley Lane Road, Fence.

On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for £785,000 this four-bedroom semi-detached barn conversion has luxury finishes throughout.

Open plan living area

Kitchen diner

Kitchen

Hallway

