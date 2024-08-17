On the market with Petty Real for £1.7m. this beautiful home has everything including a stable block comprising four stables.
Take a look around.
1 / 4
On the market with Petty Real for £1.7m. this beautiful home has everything including a stable block comprising four stables.
Take a look around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.