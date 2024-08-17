ExteriorExterior
For sale: magnificent six-bedroom home in Cliviger

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Aug 2024, 22:18 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this truly magnificent home in Long Causeway, Cliviger.

On the market with Petty Real for £1.7m. this beautiful home has everything including a stable block comprising four stables.

Take a look around.

Lounge

Lounge

Living room

Living room

Garden

Garden

Views

Views

