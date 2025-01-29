Keighley Road, ColneKeighley Road, Colne
Keighley Road, Colne

For sale: magnificent seven bedroomed detached property in Keighley Road, Colne

By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:38 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this magnificent seven-bedroom detached home in Keighley Road, Colne.

On the market with Son and Hartley with a guide price of £800,000 this fabulous double fronted, stone built home boasts an abundance of living accommodation including a cinema room.

Take a look around.

Keighley Road, Colne

1. Keighley Road, Colne

Keighley Road, Colne Photo: s

Photo Sales
Keighley Road, Colne

2. Keighley Road, Colne

Keighley Road, Colne Photo: s

Photo Sales
Keighley Road, Colne

3. Keighley Road, Colne

Keighley Road, Colne Photo: s

Photo Sales
Keighley Road, Colne

4. Keighley Road, Colne

Keighley Road, Colne Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Colne
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice