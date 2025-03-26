Set in a secluded idyllic rural hamlet within the Barcroft Hall Estate on the outskirts of Cliviger it is on the market with Yopa for offers over £550,000.
Take a look around.
1 / 3
Set in a secluded idyllic rural hamlet within the Barcroft Hall Estate on the outskirts of Cliviger it is on the market with Yopa for offers over £550,000.
Take a look around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.