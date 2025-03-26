For sale: four-bedroom stone-built barn conversion in Park Road, Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:28 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom stone-built barn conversion in Park Road, Burnley.

Set in a secluded idyllic rural hamlet within the Barcroft Hall Estate on the outskirts of Cliviger it is on the market with Yopa for offers over £550,000.

Take a look around.

