For sale: four bedroom detached barn conversion in Skipton

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Aug 2024, 22:00 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this delightful stone-built barn conversion in Tosside, Skipton, with four double bedrooms.

On the market with Neil Wright Associates for £550,000 this stunning home is located in a superb rural position standing within outstanding gardens extending to approximately one third of an acre.

Take a look around.

Exterior

Exterior

Exterior Photo: Robert Mahoney

Garden

Garden

Garden Photo: Robert Mahoney

Garden

Garden

Garden Photo: Robert Mahoney

Lounge

Lounge

Lounge Photo: Robert Mahoney

