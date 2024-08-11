On the market with Neil Wright Associates for £550,000 this stunning home is located in a superb rural position standing within outstanding gardens extending to approximately one third of an acre.
Take a look around.
1 / 3
On the market with Neil Wright Associates for £550,000 this stunning home is located in a superb rural position standing within outstanding gardens extending to approximately one third of an acre.
Take a look around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.