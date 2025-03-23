For sale: five bedroom semi-detached Edwardian home in Ightenhill area of Burnley overlooking park

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 20:08 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive five-bedroom home in Ightenhill Park Lane, Burnley.

On the market with Entwistle Green for offers in the region of £390,000 this distinguished Edwardian home is situated on a bold elevated corner plot with picturesque views over Ightenhill Park.

Take a look around.

