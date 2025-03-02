John Hallows Way, Newchurch-In-PendleJohn Hallows Way, Newchurch-In-Pendle
For sale: five bedroom executive detached home in Newchurch-in-Pendle

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 22:17 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive five-bedroom detached home John Hallows Way, Newchurch-In-Pendle.

On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £589,950 the property offers a perfect blend of luxury, space, and modern elegance.

Take a look around.

