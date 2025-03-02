For sale: five bedroom executive detached home in Newchurch-in-Pendle

On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £589,950 the property offers a perfect blend of luxury, space, and modern elegance.
Take a look around.
1 / 3
On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £589,950 the property offers a perfect blend of luxury, space, and modern elegance.
Take a look around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.