38 Cumbrian Way, Lancashire, Burnley, BB12 8UN

For sale: five-bedroom detached home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:41 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive five-bed home in Cumbrian Way, Burnley.

On the market with Bridgfords for £425,000 this beautiful home offers an abundance of indoor and outdoor space.

Take a look around.

38 Cumbrian Way, Lancashire, Burnley, BB12 8UN Photo: Mark Stinchon

38 Cumbrian Way, Lancashire, Burnley, BB12 8UN Photo: Mark Stinchon

Cumbrian Way, Burnley Photo: s

38 Cumbrian Way, Lancashire, Burnley, BB12 8UN Photo: Mark Stinchon

