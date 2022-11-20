News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The bungalow occupies an enviable corner location

For sale: Cosy three-bedroom detached bungalow in Burnley

Our property spotlight this week falls on this cosy three-bedroom bungalow occupying an enviable corner position in Hutton Drive, Burnley, which is on the market with JonSimon Estate Agents for £285,000.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago

With beautifully maintained gardens, with the rear garden being particularly eye catching, the south facing patios are sure to be popular with interested parties. Take a look inside and outside...

1. Lovely

The impressive back garden

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. Cosy

The cosy conservatory

Photo: S

Photo Sales

3. Gorgeous greenery

The lovely garden

Photo: S

Photo Sales

4. Living room

The living room

Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Burnley