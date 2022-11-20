For sale: Cosy three-bedroom detached bungalow in Burnley
Our property spotlight this week falls on this cosy three-bedroom bungalow occupying an enviable corner position in Hutton Drive, Burnley, which is on the market with JonSimon Estate Agents for £285,000.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago
With beautifully maintained gardens, with the rear garden being particularly eye catching, the south facing patios are sure to be popular with interested parties. Take a look inside and outside...
Page 1 of 3