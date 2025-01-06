For sale: Charming three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow in Briercliffe

By John Deehan
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:49 GMT
This charming three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow in Briercliffe Road, Burnley is on the market with Petty Real for offers over £240,000.

Combining practicality and charm, the ground floor features a spacious reception room with an electric fire, a versatile third bedroom, a family bathroom, and a second reception room opening onto the rear yard.

The standout kitchen-diner offers ample storage, a breakfast bar, and double doors to the back garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an ensuite, while both bedrooms provide plenty of space and natural light. Outside, enjoy a two-level rear garden, off-road parking, and a garage.

A must-see family home in a sought-after location. Take a look for yourselves:

