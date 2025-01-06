Combining practicality and charm, the ground floor features a spacious reception room with an electric fire, a versatile third bedroom, a family bathroom, and a second reception room opening onto the rear yard.
The standout kitchen-diner offers ample storage, a breakfast bar, and double doors to the back garden.
Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an ensuite, while both bedrooms provide plenty of space and natural light. Outside, enjoy a two-level rear garden, off-road parking, and a garage.
A must-see family home in a sought-after location. Take a look for yourselves:
