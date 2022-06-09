Credit: Knight Frank

Flawless three-storey, seven-bed Lancashire mansion dating back to 1891 with gym, games room, and pool yours for £2.75m

Homes simply do not get much better than Tufton Warren.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:28 pm

On the market for £2.75m with Knight Frank, this eye-popping three-storey seven-bed mansion on the outskirts of Lancaster features everything one could want from a dream house. With magnificent views and a history dating back to 1891, it also boasts electric gates, a home study, a dining room with open fireplace, a refurbished breakfast kitchen, a bar, snooker room, a gym, a pool, a master bedroom with en suite, and a two-acre garden with hot tub and stunning lawned areas. Take a look around...

