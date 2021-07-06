Eye-popping eight-bed countryside mansion with detached annexe and stunning design on the market for £1.7m
This newly-built country home is one-of-a-kind.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £1.7m with Regan & Hallworth, this eight-bed property in Mawdesley is described as being 'one of the largest new build residential homes in Lancashire and features three reception rooms, a home office, a stunning dining kitchen, a triple detached garage, five bathrooms, an independent three-bed annexe, and spacious gardens. Take a look around...
