Enabot, a pioneer in innovative pet technology, is proud to announce the launch of the ROLA Mini Companion Robot.

This state-of-the-art device offers pet owners an unparalleled way to stay connected with their pets, combining advanced monitoring features with playful interaction capabilities to create a comprehensive and user-friendly pet care solution. The ROLA Mini is available to buy from Enabot for £149.

The ROLA Mini Companion Robot is designed to address the unique needs of pet owners who seek to monitor and engage with their pets remotely. With its compact design and robust technology, the ROLA Mini ensures that pets are safe, entertained, and never out of reach.

Key Features of the ROLA Mini Companion Robot include:

Every Corner Pet Monitoring: The ROLA Mini provides all-around surveillance, effortlessly navigating through tight spaces and over obstacles with its upgraded tracked wheel design. Its low 11cm height allows it to move under furniture and access hard-to-reach areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the home.

2K Ultra-Clear Camera: Equipped with a 2K QHD camera, it offers a 137° wide-angle view, delivering sharp, high-resolution images and videos. Pet owners can enjoy an immersive pet’s-eye view, with every detail captured in stunning clarity.

Night Vision: With infrared technology, the ROLA Mini excels at night monitoring, capturing clear images even in low-light conditions. This feature ensures that pets are visible at all hours, providing peace of mind around the clock.

Long-Lasting Battery Life: Powered by a built-in 5000mAh battery, it delivers up to 25 days of normal use. This extended battery life means pet owners can stay connected with pets during holidays or business trips without the stress of frequent recharging. The device also features magnetic charging technology for quick and easy power-ups.

Two-Way Audio: The ROLA Mini allows for real-time communication with pets through its two-way audio system. Whether it’s to comfort a pet or interact during the day, pet owners can use their voice to stay connected from anywhere.

Motion Detection Recording: By using intelligent motion detection, it can recognize and record the movements of pets and humans. With 24-hour free cloud storage and scheduled recording capabilities, every playful moment is captured, ensuring no memory is missed.

The ROLA Mini Companion Robot is more than just a pet monitor; it is a versatile companion designed to enhance the daily lives of both pets and their owners. Its innovative features, such as low-noise movement, tumbler design for self-righting, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, make it a reliable and effective solution for modern pet care.

Enabot has also prioritized privacy and security with the ROLA Mini, offering customizable device-sharing schedules, multi-user permissions, and camera privacy controls within the ROLA App. These features ensure that pet owners have full control over their device and data.