Eco-electric homes ticking all the boxes for buyers in the Ribble Valley

REDROW’S intimate development in Billington in the Ribble Valley is proving a hit with 25% of homes already sold.

Located off Dale View, Calder Grange will feature 26 detached homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection for private sale; with 17 homes now remaining for sale.

The development is located next to an existing residential area and will enjoy a semi-rural feel within four acres of land. Footpaths and a landscaped area around a new balancing pond will provide habitats for native wildlife and enhance the environment for new residents.

The development features a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow said: “Our range of detached homes at Calder Grange are proving a popular choice amongst buyers. The development is meeting a strong demand locally for spacious properties with family friendly layouts and a high specification.

“The Eco Electric properties all feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs, reducing homeowners’ energy use.”

Among the properties currently on sale include the three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle. Built on the footprint of what would normally be a four-bedroom detached property, instead, the Lifestyle properties were originally created with downsizers in mind, or people who wanted fewer bedrooms but did not want to sacrifice space or style.

The Oxford Lifestyle boasts a kitchen/dining area, along with a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three luxurious double bedrooms, each with their own ensuite, and an ensuite dressing area to the main bedroom. This property is currently on sale from £460,000.

A representative image of The Ledsham kitchen area.

Also available is the four bedroom Ledsham, currently priced at £645,000. The Ledsham has an open plan kitchen/ dining/ family area spread across the back of the property. A separate lounge, study, utility, cloakroom and integrated garage complete the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an ensuite and dressing room to the main bedroom, a second ensuite and a family bathroom.

Calder Grange is located within a stone’s throw from the picturesque village of Whalley with its restaurants and independent shops and close to major motorways for commuters.

For further information contact 01254 375270 or visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/calder-grange-billington-162748