Dream four-bed Forest of Bowland cottage with fireplaces, landscaped gardens, and spacious interior on the market for £900,000
This idyllic property is a slice of heaven.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:36 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:46 pm
On the market for £900,000 with Fine & Country, this four-bed property in Bolton-by-Bowland near Clitheroe features a wonderful rural setting, a double garage, landscaped gardens, a reception/dining room with feature fireplace and stone flag floors, a snug with wood-burning stove, a kitchen with island unit, and a master with en suite and balcony. Take a look around...
