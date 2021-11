On the market for £1.15m with John Ardern Estates, this four-bed home in Wrea Green is a stunning home featuring two living rooms both with fireplaces, a dining room, a family dining kitchen with Aga, a laundry room, a home study, a sun balcony off the first floor, a master bedroom with en suite and dressing room, a large rear garden, a separate three-bed cottage, and a third cottage currently used as a second cottage. Take a look around...