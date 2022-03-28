Clitheroe Garden Club to welcome spring speaker

Chairman Gordon Preston said: “As our speaker for April, we are delighted to welcome Jack Gott from Milnthorpe to inspire us for spring."

The talk "A Rainbow of Dahlias" will be on Wednesday, April 6, at 7-30 pm. Doors open at 7pm, at Clitheroe Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe Garden Club

Entry is free to members, or £3.