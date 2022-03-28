Clitheroe Garden Club to welcome spring speaker

Clitheroe Garden Club is back up-and-running and will welcome a guest speaker at their next event.

Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:06 pm
Chairman Gordon Preston said: “As our speaker for April, we are delighted to welcome Jack Gott from Milnthorpe to inspire us for spring."

The talk "A Rainbow of Dahlias" will be on Wednesday, April 6, at 7-30 pm. Doors open at 7pm, at Clitheroe Rugby Club.

Entry is free to members, or £3.

Clitheroe Garden Club Hut is open now every Sunday morning for gardening basic supplies and plant sales.