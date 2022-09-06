News you can trust since 1877
Cheap houses for sale in Burnley: Here are 12 currently on the market for less than £100,000

There are plenty of cheap houses for sale in Burnley if you’re looking to get a foot onto the housing ladder, with a number of properties for sale for less than £100,000.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:09 pm
Here are just some of the cheap houses for sale in Burnley.

For full details on all these houses, with some to be sold by auction, visit www.zoopla.co.uk

1. 2 bed terraced house

This 2 bed terraced house on Parkinson Street is for sale for £60,000

Photo: Zoopla

2. 2 bed terraced house

This 2 bed terraced house on Albert Street is for sale for £55,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. 3 bed terraced house

This 3 bed terraced house on Mitella Street is on sale for £79,950

Photo: Zoopla

4. 2 bed terraced house

This 2 bed terraced house on Towneley Street is for sale for offers over £80,000

Photo: Zoopla

