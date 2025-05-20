Charming former post office with Pendle Hill views hits the market for £499,950

By John Deehan
Published 20th May 2025, 15:31 BST
Tucked away in the heart of Barley village at the foot of Pendle Hill, The Old Post Office, Barley Lane is a beautifully renovated four-bedroom character home, on the market for £499,950 (OIRO) with Hilton & Horsfall Prestige.

Previously the village’s post office, this deceptively spacious property was recently featured on BBC1’s Celebrity Escape to the Country and offers a perfect mix of traditional charm and high-spec finish.

Inside, you’ll find a welcoming hallway, a bright lounge with wood burner, a generous dining kitchen, utility, snug and ground floor WC. Upstairs are four large double bedrooms, including a master with contemporary en-suite, plus a stylish four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, there’s private off-road parking for up to six vehicles, a stone-walled garden and a large patio area – all within walking distance of country pubs and scenic trails.

The Old Post Office, Barley Lane, Barley

The Old Post Office, Barley Lane, Barley

The Old Post Office, Barley Lane, Barley

The Old Post Office, Barley Lane, Barley

