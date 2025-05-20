Charming former post office with Pendle Hill views hits the market for £499,950

Previously the village’s post office, this deceptively spacious property was recently featured on BBC1’s Celebrity Escape to the Country and offers a perfect mix of traditional charm and high-spec finish.
Inside, you’ll find a welcoming hallway, a bright lounge with wood burner, a generous dining kitchen, utility, snug and ground floor WC. Upstairs are four large double bedrooms, including a master with contemporary en-suite, plus a stylish four-piece family bathroom.
Externally, there’s private off-road parking for up to six vehicles, a stone-walled garden and a large patio area – all within walking distance of country pubs and scenic trails.