On the market for offers in excess of £299,950 with Regan & Hallworth, this two-bed Appley Bridge period stone cottage features a private gravelled road, a courtyard-style garden to the front, underfloor heating throughout, an open-plan living dining kitchen with breakfast bar, an oak and glass cantilever staircase, a master bedroom with Juliet balcony and en suite, and a south-facing rear garden with views across the Douglas Valley. Take a look around...