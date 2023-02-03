Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid rising food prices, rising energy bills, rising everything.

Data shows that in some parts of Burnley families may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet, while some pockets of the town are likely to be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods across the borough with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS breaks Burnley down into 12 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0620.JPG Burnley Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Hapton & Lowerhouse. The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Hapton and Lowerhouse. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 44,100. (Photo for illustrative purposes) Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Habergham & Ightenhill Here, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of 42,000. (Photo for illustrative purposes) Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Cliviger, Worsthorne and Lane Bottom. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Here, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £41,100. (Photo for illustrative purposes) Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales