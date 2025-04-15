Burnley residents encouraged to see latest 2025 interior trends at Greenmount Manor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley residents are being encouraged to see a new wave of home design sweeping into 2025 at Morris Homes’ new Greenmount Manor development in Walmersley, Bury.

The independent property developer has opened the doors to its show home, giving prospective buyers from Burnley a first glimpse of what will be 41 luxury residences that seamlessly blend traditional charm with modern living, and showcase the latest interior trends for the year ahead.

According to Diana Irving from Marblehead Homes, the interior designer team behind Morris Homes meticulously crafted show home, 2025 is all about warmth, texture, and a return to nature.

“We're seeing a shift toward warmer, neutral colours - think caramel, toffee, bronze, and warm rust tones. Chrome is on the way out, and earthy, organic palettes are taking centre stage,” she explains.

Burnley residents encouraged to see latest 2025 interior trends.

Patterned wallpaper, once considered outdated, is also making a bold comeback.

“For the last 10 to 15 years, people have shied away from it - but it's coming back in a big way," says Diana.

“We’re also embracing soft curves, organic materials, and rich, dark woods - it’s all about creating a home that feels luxurious yet grounded.”

Morris Homes is known for crafting aspirational yet liveable spaces, and the Greenmount Manor show home is no exception.

“It’s about creating spaces where people can truly see themselves living,” said Diana.

“Everything we design has to be on-trend but accessible - we even mix in items you can find on the high street to help buyers visualise their future home.”

The development’s prime location - close to Manchester with easy motorway access - means the homes are designed to appeal to a wide range of buyers.

“We know we’re catering to families looking for space and proximity to great schools and green spaces, as well as downsizers seeking a sophisticated yet manageable home,” said Rachel MacCutchan, Sales Director for Morris Homes North.

This balance is reflected in every detail of the developer’s show home. The 4-bedroom home required sourcing and styling 550 individual pieces, all carefully chosen to inspire buyers.

“From luxury elements for entertaining to cosy, child-friendly spaces, we designed these homes to feel aspirational yet functional,” added Diana.

For those inspired to refresh their own spaces, Diana shares a trio of expert insights:

Go Big with Furniture: “Large furniture can actually make a room feel bigger by drawing the eye and defining the space.”

Embrace Dark Colours: “In a small room, don’t be afraid of darker tones - they create a warm, snug atmosphere

Add Personality with Wallpaper: “Patterned wallpaper is back - use it to create statement walls or cosy alcoves.”

The Greenmount Manor development offers a mix of 3 and 4-bedroom homes, each developed with an emphasis on energy efficiency, modern convenience, and timeless style.

Nestled in one of Greater Manchester’s most beautiful locations, with Burrs County Park nearby, the show home is open to the public, with Morris Homes inviting potential buyers to experience first-hand how thoughtful design and cutting-edge trends are shaping the homes of tomorrow.

“We’re thrilled to welcome people to see the heart and detail we’ve put into Greenmount Manor,” says Rachel. “It’s an exciting opportunity for buyers to experience the Morris difference - and perhaps even find their perfect home.”

Situated two miles from the town of Bury, Greenmount Manor provides easy access to Shuttlesworth, Ramsbottom and Edenfield via the A56, with the M66, M65, and M62 accessible nearby.

Commuting distance to Manchester is 13 miles, while Manchester Airport can be reached by tram, bus, or car.

With Morris Homes’ unwavering commitment to quality and premium specification, buyers can expect nothing less than the highest standards in design and construction.

Every home at Greenmount Manor is covered by NHBC warranty, ensuring that homeowners are protected for ten years after legal completion.

The Greenmount Manor show home will be open to view over the Easter weekend including Easter Sunday and the bank holiday Monday.

For more information or to book a viewing please visit the website.