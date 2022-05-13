Towneley Garden Centre is one of the 61 in the British Garden Centres group supporting the Greenfingers charity at the Chelsea Flower Show. The business has supported Greenfingers and fundraised money for them through events such as Garden Re-Leaf Day.

British Garden Centres and Greenfingers will exhibit at the show, which runs from May 24th-28th, and attracts thousands of visitors including the Royal Family.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towneley Garden Centre is one of 61 in the British Garden Centres group supporting the Greenfingers charity, which creates gardens for childen's hospices, at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Their exhibit will be located on Eastern Avenue which is the thriving shopping and information hub of the show.