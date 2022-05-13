Towneley Garden Centre is one of the 61 in the British Garden Centres group supporting the Greenfingers charity at the Chelsea Flower Show. The business has supported Greenfingers and fundraised money for them through events such as Garden Re-Leaf Day.
British Garden Centres and Greenfingers will exhibit at the show, which runs from May 24th-28th, and attracts thousands of visitors including the Royal Family.
Their exhibit will be located on Eastern Avenue which is the thriving shopping and information hub of the show.
Greenfingers and the British Garden Centres teams hope to spread the word and encourage more people to get involved and support the charity which is dedicated to supporting life-limited children and their families who spend time in hospices around the UK by creating, beautiful, well-designed outdoor spaces for children to enjoy through play and fun or therapeutic rest and relaxation.