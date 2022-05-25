Sixty four pupils from Barrowford Primary School enjoyed a tour of an innovative four-bedroom show home at Keld, before being tasked to let their imaginations run wild in Northstone’s ‘Design a Shed’ competition.
Northstone’s design director, Richard O’Brien, gave them a tour of a home aswell as teaching them about the different ways his team incorporates technology and sustainability.
Read More
Following the visit, students were tasked with designing their dream shed, thinking about sustainability, innovation, and technology, as well as a surprise element.
With a design incorporating a water vapour fire, under floor heating, compost bins, sound-proofed walls and a cosy reading corner the winner was, Esmae.
The well-deserved runners up were Oliver, whose design included solar panels, plastic-free water pipes and insulated walls, and Gracie with her rooftop garden kitted out with sustainable beehives and energy saving LED lights.