Sixty four pupils from Barrowford Primary School enjoyed a tour of an innovative four-bedroom show home at Keld, before being tasked to let their imaginations run wild in Northstone’s ‘Design a Shed’ competition.

Northstone’s design director, Richard O’Brien, gave them a tour of a home aswell as teaching them about the different ways his team incorporates technology and sustainability.

Esmae, Oliver and Gracie from Barrowford Primary School were the winners of a competition to design a shed run by housebuilder Northstone

Following the visit, students were tasked with designing their dream shed, thinking about sustainability, innovation, and technology, as well as a surprise element.

With a design incorporating a water vapour fire, under floor heating, compost bins, sound-proofed walls and a cosy reading corner the winner was, Esmae.