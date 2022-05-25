Budding architects come up with plastic free water pipes, rooftop gardens and sustainable bee hives in Pendle housebuilder's 'design a shed 'with a difference competition

Northern homebuilder, Northstone, welcomed years six students to its Keld community in Barrowford, and hosted a competition to test their creativity and sustainable ideas.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:28 pm

Sixty four pupils from Barrowford Primary School enjoyed a tour of an innovative four-bedroom show home at Keld, before being tasked to let their imaginations run wild in Northstone’s ‘Design a Shed’ competition.

Northstone’s design director, Richard O’Brien, gave them a tour of a home aswell as teaching them about the different ways his team incorporates technology and sustainability.

Read More

Read More
Intrepid Burnley woman named as part of crew who will tackle 2,000 mile row roun...

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Esmae, Oliver and Gracie from Barrowford Primary School were the winners of a competition to design a shed run by housebuilder Northstone

Following the visit, students were tasked with designing their dream shed, thinking about sustainability, innovation, and technology, as well as a surprise element.

With a design incorporating a water vapour fire, under floor heating, compost bins, sound-proofed walls and a cosy reading corner the winner was, Esmae.

The well-deserved runners up were Oliver, whose design included solar panels, plastic-free water pipes and insulated walls, and Gracie with her rooftop garden kitted out with sustainable beehives and energy saving LED lights.

PendleBarrowford