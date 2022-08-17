Bargain two-bed terraced house with neat modern finish up for sale
This two-bed terraced house is ready-made for a young family.
By Jack Marshall
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:23 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:23 am
On the market for offers in excess of just £114,950 with Regan & Hallworth, this Chorley property is within five minutes’ walk of a number of amenities and features a contemporary finish, a modern fitted kitchen, a lounge with fireplace, two spacious bedrooms, a large family bathroom suite, and a rear enclosed patio area. Take a look around…
