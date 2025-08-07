13 property hotspots in the North West, where houses are selling fastest

We’ve compared towns and cities across the region to compile this list of property hotspots, where homes are shifting quickest, based on data from PropertySolvers.

Neither Manchester, where homes take on average 79 days to sell, nor Liverpool (63) make the list, though a number of places within Greater Manchester feature.

In one area, a typical house is selling in less than 40 days, while in all the others on our list homes are shifting within 50 days or less on average.

We’ve used data from PropertySolvers ’ Propert Market Heat Gauge, which looks at how long homes in different areas are listed for on Rightmove on average before their status is changed to sold ‘subject to contract’ or ‘under offer’.

We’ve only looked at towns and cities in the North West with a listed population of 30,000 people or more.

The time taken to sell is not an indicator of how long property sales are taking to complete, just how long it typically takes for an offer to be accepted.

Below are the towns and cities in the North West where homes are selling fastest, based on the latest figures, listed in reverse order.

Where do you think is the best place to live in the North West? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Ashton-under-Lyne - 50 days In Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, the average home takes 50 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the joint 12th fastest in the North West | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Ellesmere Port - 50 days In Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, the average home takes 50 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the joint 12th fastest in the North West | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Stockport - 49 days In Stockport, Greater Machester, the average home takes 49 days to sell, according to PropertySolvers, which is the joint 9th fastest in the North West | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales