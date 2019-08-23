Historic Hapton pub goes up for sale

An historic Hapton pub dating back to the 1800s is among more than 100 lots due to go under the hammer at Pugh’s property auctions in Manchester and Leeds next month.

Seven pubs across the North West are up for auction at the Pugh property sale on September 5th, including the Hapton Inn in the village of Hapton.

With a guide price of £265,000, the Hapton Inn was built in the 1800s and boasts three bedrooms, a beer garden, and car park, with the pub being sold as a licensed premises.

The total number of pubs in England and Wales declined by 235 in the first half of this year, with an average of nine closures per week, according to Government data. There are currently more than 41,000 pubs operating in England and Wales.