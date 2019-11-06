Historic Alma Inn looks to the future with young new manager

Locals at The Alma Inn raised a glass and welcomed Laneshaw Bridge born and bred Jordan Hadfield as the pub's new general manager.

The 28 year-old has worked at the award winning historic country inn for 14 years, almost six of those as the head chef.

Jordan, who has lived most of his life in the village, was joined by friends and regulars who sampled items from his new menu, as well as Moorhouse's ales.

Former Laneshaw Bridge Primary and Park High student Jordan said: “Of course it’s an honour to take on the running of the inn. It’s somewhere I absolutely love, I’ve spent almost half of my life here. It was great to see so many old friends here having a proper catch up.

“I want to make the inn a real focal point of the village, and somewhere that locals are really proud of. I’m looking forward to hearing what they want to see from the place.

“We’ve just launched our new menu, so it was a great opportunity to try it out on my harshest critics too. Luckily it’s gone down a storm."

Jordan will also continue as head chef, but is looking forward to spending more time out front too. “I’m loving being out among the pub, chatting to people, and really making my mark on the place."

Originally built in 1725 as a rural coaching inn, The Alma is now a popular wedding and events venue with nine guest rooms and is part of the Seafood Pub Company’s portfolio.

Managing director Joycelyn Neve said: “We’re so proud of Jordan. He’s so well respected locally and his food is excellent. It made total sense for us to let him run with the place."