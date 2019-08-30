Here are the top toy model and collectable stores in Lancashire Are you a model railway enthusiast or a war gamer? Check these shops out. 1. Transport Models and Kitlady, Preston Transport Models and Kitlady, at Unit 1, in Oyston Mill, Preston, contains models for wargaming, military kits, plastic figures, model railway equipment, and books.'Visit www.kitlady.co.uk ugc Buy a Photo 2. Brooks Collectables, Blackpool Brooks Collectables, in Waterloo Road, Blackpool, is a family-run collectors shop with a memorabilia museum.'It stocks die-cast models, famous icons, jewellery, Betty Boop, Guinness, Sponge Bob, Hello Kitty, royal memorabilia and gift souvenirs. ugc Buy a Photo 3. West End Model Shop Centre, Colne West End Model Shop Centre, in Albert Road, Colne, is a collectables store offering a variety of items.'It sells railway sets, die cast models and plastic kits. ugc Buy a Photo 4. Top Slots n Trains, Fleetwood Top Slots n Trains, in Maritime Street, Fleetwood, has a large range of UK slot car models, spares and tuning parts and track, as well as model railways, model kits, toys and accessories. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2