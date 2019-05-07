Here are the best town and city centres in Lancashire
Lancashire has many great towns and cities to visit.
From coastal towns to vibrant city centres, why not check these places out?
1. Preston city centre
Preston city centre has seen major redevelopment over the past few years.'A host of new bars and restaurants have opened in recent months and ongoing plans to regenerate the Harris and market quarters are well underway.
Chorleys town centre is in the middle of a 16m redevelopment.'This will include an extension to Market Walk shopping centre, with a six-screen cinema, an M&S Foodhall, high street retailers and restaurants.
Lytham offers shoppers the chance to explore independent gift shops, boutiques and jewellers. There is also the Memorial Gardens, the 1870s market hall, plus cafes, bars and restaurants. The seafront is also nearby.