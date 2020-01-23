Former Hapton pub car park could become vehicle storage yard

An application has been submitted to Burnley Council to allow a former pub car park to be used as a secure yard for the storage of vans and cars before they are delivered to customers.

The site at the former Bentley Wood Farm pub on Accrington Road, Hapton, would also feature a covered workshop to enable fitters to install kit on the vans.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicants XLCR Vehicle Management, based in Colne, states that "the existing public house will be redeveloped and a separate application will be needed depending on the new proposed use".

If approved, the storage facility would also feature a 2.4m high palisade fence and sliding gate to make the site secure. CCTV and intruder alarms will also be installed.

The former pub was sold at auction last month for £300,000 at Pugh Auctions' sale in Manchester - £30,000 over the guide price of £270,000.