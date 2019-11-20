Former Burnley pub to become a nursery

Plans to turn a former Burnley pub into a nursery have been approved.

A proposal to convert the former Dickie Pinks in Tunnel Street was submitted to Burnley Council earlier this year. And now members of the borough’s development control committee have given the green light for the scheme.

Nursery plan for former pub

The popular local used to be the Whittlefield Conservative Club and first opened its doors in 1920.

It was renamed Dickie Pinks when it reopened as a public house, taking its name from a newspaper seller, Richard, who used to stand outside selling the daily pink sports results.

It is proposed the nursery will be open between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday offering provision of childcare for children between the age of birth and 4 years old.

The nursery would operate with a maximum capacity of 42 children at any one time. At full capacity there will be 8 full time equivalent members of staff employed at the site.

Case officer Erika Eden-Porter said: “The proposed change of use to a children’s nursery would bring this vacant building back into a sustainable and beneficial long term use as a community facility, which is welcomed.

“The proposed change of use to a nursery is considered to be an appropriate use for the area and does not raise any significant concerns in terms of visual and residential amenity and is considered to be acceptable in relation to highway safety and parking.

“Subject to conditions the development is considered to accord with the relevant plan policies.”