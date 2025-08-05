You've been using your microwave all wrong! Expert reveals the everyday mistakes ruining your meals – and your appliance.

Microwaves may be one of the most used appliances in British kitchens, but according to kitchen appliance brand Cookology, many of us are using them incorrectly, leading to disappointing meals, unnecessary mess, and even avoidable damage to the appliance itself.

From rushed breakfasts to midnight snacks, microwaves are relied on for their speed and convenience. Yet simple errors, like using the wrong containers or ignoring stir times, can undermine their performance and pose safety risks.

“Microwaves are brilliant tools when used properly, but we see the same mistakes again and again,” explains Andrew Wright, founder of Cookology.

“People often treat them like a one-button solution, but a little know-how goes a long way in improving results and extending the life of the machine.”

So, what are we all doing wrong?

1.Using unsafe containers

It’s commonly known that microwaving anything with metal – even foil trims or twist-ties – can spark and damage the oven, but microwaving plastic can also be a problem. Plastic tubs that aren’t microwave-safe can leak chemicals into food, especially when heating fatty or oily dishes.

2.Forgetting to stir or rotate

Microwaves don’t heat food evenly, particularly in older models or versions without turntables. Stirring halfway through or rotating the dish ensures safer, more consistent results, especially important when reheating rice, meat or leftovers.

3.Sealing containers too tightly

Covering your food in the microwave is essential for even cooking and to avoid messy splatters, especially when heating items with high moisture or fat content. However, it's just as important to leave a small gap for steam to escape. Fully sealed lids can cause pressure to build up, which may lead to the container warping or the lid popping off. Even microwave-safe containers can become damaged if the lid is fastened too tightly. For best results, cover your food loosely to keep heat and moisture in, but allowing it to safely vent.

4.Ignoring cleanliness

A dirty microwave absorbs more energy and cooks less efficiently. Food splatters also increase the risk of unpleasant smells and smoke. However, make sure to never clean your microwave with bleach or other ammonia-based cleaners. In an enclosed space like your microwave, these can leave behind toxic fumes that can contaminate your food.

5.Using the top of your microwave as storage

If you’re in a smaller kitchen with limited surface space and a countertop microwave, it might be tempting to use the top of it for additional storage. However, this can block the vents, causing them to overheat, leading to potential damage or even creating a fire hazard.

Cookology’s top tips for microwave success:

·Use microwave-safe glass or ceramic dishes – not just any plastic

·Stir food halfway through cooking or reheating

·Cover dishes loosely with a microwave-safe lid or paper towel

·Never heat food in airtight containers

·Wipe down your microwave regularly to keep it running efficiently

“Microwaves can do far more than just reheat leftovers,” adds Wright. “With the right technique, they’re a powerful, energy-saving tool that can handle everything from steamed veg to mug cakes. We just need to treat them with the same attention we give to ovens or hobs.”