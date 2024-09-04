Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the news all you Taco Bell fans have been waiting to hear.

The Mexican-inspired restaurant, known for its burritos, tacos and quesadillas, is opening its doors to the Burnley public this month.

The final piece of the Pioneer Place jigsaw – after joining major names Starbucks, Icaro Lounge, Nando’s and Heavenly Desserts on the site – will be serving up its first tacos on Monday, September 16th.

Operated by Soul Foods Group, which owns and manages 381 restaurants across the UK and Canada, the Burnley site will be the first Taco Bell in East Lancashire, and only the second in the county.