Welcome Spring with new seasonal menus at The Fountain House

By Jess Gaynor
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:12 BST
The Fountain House in Albert Square is introducing a new Prix-Fixe Menu, available Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 8pm, offering a carefully curated selection of seasonal dishes.

Designed to bring high-quality dining to midweek moments, the menu will refresh every six weeks, ensuring an ever-changing selection of vibrant, flavourful dishes that showcase the best seasonal ingredients.

Launching the week commencing April 7, this new offering is perfect for catching up with friends, indulging in a midweek treat, or simply enjoying a relaxed dining experience.

A Taste of the Prix-Fixe Menu

Baked camembert, roast garlic, rosemary, hot honey, warm sourdoughBaked camembert, roast garlic, rosemary, hot honey, warm sourdough
Begin your meal with a selection of enticing starters, including spicy whitebait with tartare sauce, the classic pork pie, or roast beets with labneh, wild garlic & lovage pesto, and smoked almonds—a perfect option for vegetarians.

For mains, indulge in the colourful king prawn linguine, tossed with chilli, tomato, and garlic, or savour the comforting chicken chasseur, served with roast garlic mash and cavolo nero. For vegetarians, the fried mushroom Ve-de-ya pizza fritti is a wonderful choice and is topped withsuperstraccia and basil pesto for a rich, indulgent twist.

Round off your meal with a delicious dessert, whether it’s the peach melba crumble, the double chocolate and banana brownie paired with banana split ice cream, or the silky coffee panna cotta, drizzled with orange syrup and candied pecans.

A Fresh Take on Spring Dining

Chalk-stream smoked trout, avocado, mango, salted corn, wasabi peasChalk-stream smoked trout, avocado, mango, salted corn, wasabi peas
The Spring Menu also offers more to explore, from starters like the tomato and mozzarella gnocchi to hoisin mushroom spring rolls. Or if you’d prefer to share, then opt for the buttermilk fried chicken with Korean BBQ sauce or the baked Camembert with roast garlic, rosemary, hot honey, and sourdough - perfect alongside drinks! For a burst of colour, the heritage tomato panzanella is a vibrant main course, served alongside burrata, rose harissa, and roasted garlic croutons.

While the seasonal menu brings exciting new dishes, beloved pub classics also firmly remain on the menu. Guests can still enjoy favourites like fish and chips, the dry-aged double cheeseburger, and the pie of the day—ensuring there’s something for everyone.

The Perfect Setting

As the days grow longer, enjoy the wonderful outdoor seating area at The Fountain House, the perfect location to dine al fresco or simply enjoy a drink. The drinks menu includes carefully selected wine, craft beer, and seasonal cocktails, expertly paired to complement the menu.

