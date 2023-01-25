Taste Lancashire Ambassadors triumph at national Gastropub Awards.

Lancashire pubs have dominated the top 10 in the prestigious Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2023, awarded this week, with Parkers Arms in Newton-In-Bowland taking the much-prized number one spot.

Parkers Arms was voted number 1 UK Gastropub by pub industry peers, with the Freemasons at Wiswell winning 3rd place and The White Swan at Fence achieving 7th place.

In 2022 Parkers Arms achieved 2nd place, Freemason’s at Wiswell 5th Place and the White Swan 26th place; making the White Swan the highest Lancashire mover, rocketing up the list to appear in the top 10.

Another Lancashire favourite, The Higher Buck in Waddington, also made this year’s Top 100 Gastropub list - coming in at 56th position.

The Top 50 Gastropubs was created to recognise the hard-working individuals in the gastropubs industry and to create a list of the very best dining pubs in the UK. The list is created from the votes of more than 100 key hospitality industry professionals; from pub businesses, editors of media brands and food writers, geographically spread across the UK.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, commenting on Lancashire pubs said: “We’re so very proud, though not at all surprised, that Lancashire pubs have triumphed again at this year’s Gastropub Awards. Lancashire’s pubs boast some of the most talented chefs in the country and can be counted amongst the finest places to eat in the UK.

“Chefs Stosie Madi of Parkers Arms, Steven Smith of Freemasons and Tom Parker of the White Swan are all Taste Lancashire Ambassadors, who generously help us champion Lancashire’s food and drink producers to the wider world. We’re very grateful for their ongoing support and for their inspiration."

1 . Parkers Arms Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland was awarded the number 1 spot in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2023

2 . Chef Patron Stosie Madi Parkers Arms Chef Patron Stosie Madi - a Taste Lancashire Ambassador

3 . Freemasons at Wiswell Freemasons at Wiswell took 3rd place in the prestigious awards

4 . Chef Steve Smith Freemasons at Wiswell Chef Steve Smith - a Taste Lancashire Ambassador