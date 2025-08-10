The top 100 Indian restaurants in the UK - according to the British Indian Good Food Guide
- Britain has a thriving Indian food culinary scene
- The British Indian Good Food Guide has shared the top 100 restaurants in the UK
- The list includes award-winning establishments
Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many incredible and award-winning restaurants and curry houses dotted across the UK.
Indian cuisine has become an important part of the UK's culinary scene, and British culture as a whole.
Across the nation, Indian restaurants deliver exceptional service and food, from authentic classics to innovative new dishes.
If you are searching for new Indian restaurants to visit, here is the latest list of the top 100 Indian restaurants in the UK, according to the British Indian Good Food Guide.
The restaurant guide highlights the excellence of top chefs and restauranteurs in the Indian food industry in the UK.
Here is the full list of the British Good Food Guide’s Top 100 Indian Restaurants in the UK.
London
- Quilon
- Gymkhana
- Trishna
- Jamavar
- Kanishka by Atul Kochar
- Amaya Mayfair
- Benares Mayfair
- Cinnamon Club
- Veeraswamy
- Tamarind Mayfair
- Darjeeling Express
- Bibi Mayfair
- Brigadiers
- Gunpowder
- Hoppers Soho.
- Pahli Hill
- Zaika
- Kahani
- Masala Zone Soho
- Babur
- Cinnamon Kitchen
- Kricket
- Jikoni
- Brilliant
- The Tamil Prince
- Dishoom Covent Garden
- Bombay Brasserie
- Kachori
- Chokhi Dhani
- Tayyabs
Newcastle
- Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar
- Dosa Kitchen
- Haveli
Birmingham
- Asha’s
- Opheem
- Itihaas
- Varanasi
- Pushkar
- Lasan
- Zindiya
- Umami
- Qavali
- BLANC NRI
Manchester
- Dishoom
- MyLahore
- Indian Tiffin Room
- Amma’s Canteen
- Sanam
- Indique
- Asha’s
- Bombay to Mumbai
- Delhi House Café
- Sthan-M1
Leeds
- Prashad
- Tharavadu
- Mumtaz Leeds
- The Aagrah
- Dastaan
Liverpool
- EastZeast
- Mowgli Street Food
- Bundobust
Leicester
- Memsaab
- Tamatanga
- Chettinad
Nottingham
- Calcutta Club
- The Cumin
- Masala Junction
- Tamatanga
- Kayal
Sheffield
- Lavang
- Mowgli Street Food
- Urban Choola
Bradford
- The International
- Mumtaz
- EastZeast
- MyLahore
- Edinburgh
- Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food
- Dishoom Edinburgh
- Mother India’s Café
- Solti
- Mowgli Street Food
- Rustom
- Rishi’s Indian Aroma
Glasgow
- Swadish
- Chaakoo Bombay Café
- Dakhin
- Murphy’s Pakora Bar
- Namaste by Delhi Darbar
Brighton
- Indian Summer
- Dishoom Permit Room
- The Chilli Pickle
Cardiff
Bristol
- Mowgli Street Food
- Nutmeg
Southampton
- Késarum
Canterbury
- The Cook’s Tale Restaurant
Epsom
- Dastaan
Marlow
- Sindhu by Atul Kochhar
Oxford
- Dosa Park
- Dishoom Permit Room
If you are interested in learning more about the British Indian Good Food Guide, you can visit its website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.