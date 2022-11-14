And what better way to start the day than with a dribble-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Burnley that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 18 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 10 reviews and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. Brambles Brambles Cafe at Yorke House, Ormerod Street, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 13 Google reviews

2. Bridgeys Kitchen Bridgeys Kitchen on Matthew Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews

3. Marsden Park Cafe Marsden Park Cafe at Marsden Park, Nelson, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 49 Google reviews

4. Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park in Colne has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 181 Google reviews