There are plenty of fine eateries in Burnley and the surrounding areas to grab a Full English breakfast

These are some of the best cafes, diners, restaurants and pubs in Burnley to get a Full English breakfast according to Google reviews

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

By Jon Peake
36 minutes ago

And what better way to start the day than with a dribble-inducing Full English breakfast?

There’s a stack of great places in Burnley that serve up the tasty treat in the morning ... here are 18 of the best according to Google reviews.

All of them have a rating of 4.7 out of 5 or above from a minimum of 10 reviews and all received special mention for their breakfast offerings.

1. Brambles

Brambles Cafe at Yorke House, Ormerod Street, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 13 Google reviews

2. Bridgeys Kitchen

Bridgeys Kitchen on Matthew Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews

3. Marsden Park Cafe

Marsden Park Cafe at Marsden Park, Nelson, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 49 Google reviews

4. Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park

Pavilion Cafe at Alkincoats Park in Colne has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 181 Google reviews

