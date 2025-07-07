The top 10 most popular Lancashire restaurants you need to try this July

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST

The most popular restaurants in Lancashire have been revealed by OpenTable.

Each month, the online reservation service OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month and lists the restaurants that have received the most bookings.

On July 5, they released the 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire from the month before (June 2025).

In the following gallery we have leasted these ten restaurants in order of their ratings according to OpenTable and we’ve also included their top reviews.

Take a look at Lancashire's 10 most booked restaurants on OpenTable.

1. Lancashire's most popular restaurants

Take a look at Lancashire's 10 most booked restaurants on OpenTable. | Google Maps

Rated 4.5 stars by 1151 people. Top review: "Fantastic value for money, the staff are all lovely and the restaurant has a nice feel. We really enjoyed our experience and will definatley be back. Highly recommend."

2. Longlands Inn & Restaurant in Carnforth

Rated 4.5 stars by 1151 people. Top review: "Fantastic value for money, the staff are all lovely and the restaurant has a nice feel. We really enjoyed our experience and will definatley be back. Highly recommend." | Google Maps

Rated 4.5 stars by 2070 people. Top review: "The whole place is lovely. The staff are very attentive and polite. The food was yummy, great menu"

3. The Royal in Bolton le Sands

Rated 4.5 stars by 2070 people. Top review: "The whole place is lovely. The staff are very attentive and polite. The food was yummy, great menu" | Google Maps

Rated 4.6 stars by 690 people. Top review: "The food was lovely and lots to choose from. We all enjoyed our meal, thank you."

4. Blues Bar & Brasserie in Blackpool

Rated 4.6 stars by 690 people. Top review: "The food was lovely and lots to choose from. We all enjoyed our meal, thank you." | Google Maps

