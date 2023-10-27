The Mix Burnley: 32 hair-raising Halloween retro pics
If there’s one thing potentially more terrifying than Halloween weekend, it’s seeing yourself out on the town for Halloween weekend a decade ago.
By John Deehan
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
From Ghostbusters and ghouls, to witches and erm, Where’s Wally(?), Burnley has always been cauldron of crazy costumes come the end of October.
So, if you used to spend Halloween witching hour doing the monster mash in the Mix, you might want to prepare yourself for a fright with this spine-tingling photo special.
1 / 8