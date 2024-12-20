The Mix provided unforgettable nights, filled with bad dancing, and good times, during its heyday in Burnley town centre.
Here’s a selection of snapshots capturing some of those magical moments.
In case you missed it…
1 / 9
The Mix provided unforgettable nights, filled with bad dancing, and good times, during its heyday in Burnley town centre.
Here’s a selection of snapshots capturing some of those magical moments.
In case you missed it…
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.