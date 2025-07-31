Preparations are underway for this year’s Clitheroe Food Festival.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two Ribble Valley companies have stepped up to the plate again for this year’s event. The Compleat Food Group and Fort Vale Engineering are sponsoring the festival, which takes place on Saturday, August 9th. Hailed as one of the best food festivals in the country by Conde Nast Traveller and listed in the Top 10 UK Food Festivals by Eventbrite, the festival attracts over 25,000 food enthusiasts to snap up the region’s best produce from over 100 exhibitors every year.

From wild game and Biltong beef to cheese truckles and curry kits, along with a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with authentic flavours, you will find plenty to whet your appetite in Clitheroe’s picturesque town centre. And there will be a healthy dollop of fringe events, from producer talks and tastings, to street entertainment and treasure hunts, all against a backdrop of live music and the iconic Clitheroe Castle. Festival goers can also sample the olives and antipasti of sponsor Compleat Food Group at its stand in Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparations are well underway for this year's Clitheroe Food Festival

Peter Birch, site director at the Compleat Food Group, said: “Supporting the Clitheroe Food Festival is always a highlight for us. It is a fantastic way to celebrate local food and connect with the community we are proud to be part of. We have been involved with the festival for nearly a decade and it is something we look forward to each year. Our team will be back in market place with our much-loved olives, this year in support of Macmillan Cancer Support and the East Lancashire Hospice.”

Ian Wilson, managing director at Fort Vale Engineering, added: “We are proud sponsors of the Clitheroe Food Festival, which supports regional food producers, sustainability and the local community.”

Ricky Newmark, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, thanked the sponsors for their generosity, adding: “The Clitheroe Food Festival is a free family feelgood event that provides a vital showcase for local shops, business and producers, and a fantastic opportunity for people to see some amazing local produce. The council has worked hard over many years to create a strong narrative around food and we are extremely grateful to our sponsors for their contribution to this popular event, which continues to go from strength to strength.” Further details about the event and exhibitors are available at clitheroefoodfestival.com.

● Motorists are advised that Clitheroe town centre will be closed to traffic during the festival and a park and ride service will be available from Clitheroe Auction Mart for £5 (payable by card).